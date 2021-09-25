Sibling businesses celebrate shortlist success in rural and business awards

Sisters Kate Balchin from Wold Top and Jenni Ashwood from Spirit of Yorkshire

Wold Newton based Wold Top Brewery and sister company, Spirit of Yorkshire from Hunmanby have been shortlisted in both the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards and the York Press Business Awards.

In the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards, Wold Top Brewery has reached the final of both the Sustainability/Environment Award and the Food and Drink Producer Award where the team will go head-to-head with Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery and other finalists, Soanes Poultry, Moonshine Ice Cream and Yorvale. Spirit of Yorkshire has also been shortlisted for the Rural Tourist Attraction and Hospitality Award with Grantley Hall, The Wensleydale Experience, Washburn Heritage Centre, West End Farm Cottages and Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Friday, October 8.

In the York Press Business Awards, Wold Top Brewery has been shortlisted for the Family Business award and Spirit of Yorkshire for the Small Business Award.

The winners will be announced on 25th November at an event at York Racecourse.