Ship Inn Sewerby looking to sell alcohol from outdoor areas

The village pub is looking to include two external buildings (one bar and an ice cream/snacks unit) to be authorised for the sale of alcohol – and to allow for sales of refreshments from 8am for non-licensable activities.

John Gaunt and Partners Solicitors applied in August on behalf of the Ship Inn for a variation of a premises licence under Section 34 of the Licensing Act 2003 and the application is due to be discussed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee on Friday, September 24.

The application is also aiming to add a restriction on the sale of alcohol in the external areas to limit the sale until 11pm daily.

In a sub-committee report it was stated the external bar will be manned at all times of use and will be secured when not in operation.

The report said: “The external area has been in operation for a considerable period of time, being used as a location for consumption of alcohol by virtue of off sales.

“The licensing of the area and the provision of an external bar server will enhance supervision over the area and materially improve social distancing with reducing foot traffic, thereby supporting the principals of a Covid secure environment.

“It is not anticipated that the licensing of the external area will cause crime and disorder or public nuisance to arise.

“Additional amendment is sought to clarify hours for opening. Application is sought from 8am to facilitate the sale of drinks to walkers and those persons attending the beach early, along with potential sales of cakes, breakfasts etc.”

The report said six relevant representations were received to the application.

All representations were from residents and raise concerns in relation to noise, anti-social behaviour, and potential drug issues.