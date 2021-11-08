One Stop opens new store on Quay Road

The official opening of the One Stop store took place on Friday.The official opening of the One Stop store took place on Friday.

The One Stop store, on Quay Road, is now open for business after opening last week.

The brand new store opened on Friday (November 5) with a special launch celebration attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 100 lucky customers.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

A spokesman for One Stop said: “Customers filled the isles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

“The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

“One Stop has built its reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

“Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s Own Label range, which offers everything from fresh produce to household essentials.

“Customers can withdraw cash, play the National Lottery, Health Lottery, use the PayPoint and UPS Parcel services.