Muntons brews up competition to design can labels with £500 up for grabs

Muntons is developing a new range of single-can homebrew kits with a contemporary twist and is welcoming those with a creative flair to design the labels to be used on each of the cans.

Due to launch in 2022, the company is developing a new range of single-can homebrew kits with a contemporary twist and is welcoming those with a creative flair to design the labels to be used on each of the cans.

These single-can craft beer kits will be unique to the market, with the winning designers being featured on the labels and receiving £500 each.

Senior Marketing Manager at Muntons, Andrew Leedham, said: “Earlier this year, we received tremendous feedback when we sampled our Muntons Flagship range with 25 homebrewers.

“This helped us to perfect the kits prior to them hitting the shelves back in June.

“We love how this range has been created with the support of our fellow homebrewers; it gives our range such a personal vibe.

“That’s why we’re asking for beer lovers to help us design the label for our next kits.

“This is a great opportunity for those who’ve just started their creative careers and amateur designers. We’re excited to see these entries!”