More facilities will be available from the council’s Coastal Services team from next Monday
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has announced the improvements to the services it can offer from Monday, July 19, in line with the Government’s latest announcement about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
From that date, deck chairs will be available to hire again for the first time since the start of the pandemic. There will also be increased capacity on the land trains in Bridlington, and beach wheelchairs will also be available to hire again.
Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “I am very pleased that we are able to offer these facilities once again, and we are looking forward to a very busy summer season.”
From July 19, customers at all Coastal Services facilities do not have to wear a face covering in communal areas or confined spaces, but if they wish to do so they will be supported in this decision.
Visitors are advised to please make use of the hand sanitiser available, respect other people’s personal space, and use the NHS Track and Trace app QR code located at entry points to scan in of they wish.