Homes on new development on Pinfield Lane in demand as all 19 plots in the first release are reserved off-plan

On completion the site on Pinfold Lane will comprise 54 properties including two and three bedroom semi-detached, three and four bedroom detached and two bedroom bungalows.

Developer North Bar Homes has announced that all 19 plots in the first release at its Cherry Blossom Hill scheme on Pinfold Lane have already been reserved off-plan.

Andrew Bowes of North Bar Homes said: “We are delighted that there has been such a positive response so early in the process from first time buyers, young families, aspiring professionals and those looking to retire to the coast.

“This is a clear endorsement of the quality of house we are building, coupled with an exceptional specification which includes branded appliances, carpets and floor coverings throughout.

“When you add in fully turfed front and rear gardens, electric charging point to every home and fibre optic broadband cabling it is clear that buyers are getting much more for their money compared to similar schemes in the area, along with the care and attention which is the hallmark of all our schemes.”