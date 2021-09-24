Enterprise Partnership launching HEY Start-Ups programme to help budding entrepreneurs

James Newman, chair of the Hull and East Yorkshire LEP.

As part of its HEY Start-Ups programme, this project will start on 8 October 2021, where participants will have the opportunity to explore the key steps involved in starting and growing a new business in 10 insightful, practical, and fun three-hour online sessions run over a period of three weeks.

The HEY Start-Ups Fast Track Programme, delivered by expert advisors from Page Consulting Ltd, is fully funded by the HEY Growth Hub so is free of charge to participants.

The programme will also introduce attendees to other ‘like-minded’ people to share experiences and build successful networks.

Each workshop focuses on a different key skill for any aspiring entrepreneur with activities and exercises which will Fast Track business set-up, launch and growth.

This will include an exploration of what’s involved in starting a business, researching the market, developing a sales & marketing plan, and planning for business success, amongst others.

James Newman, Chair of the Hull and East Yorkshire LEP said: “Hull and East Yorkshire is a great place to start a business. HEY Start-Ups and the follow-on support available through the HEY Growth Hub provides crucial support at every stage in the business journey.

“This is a valuable opportunity for people in Hull and East Yorkshire who are thinking about starting a business and I would urge anyone considering starting in business

to join the Fast Track Programme.”

Places for this exciting opportunity are limited. Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hey-fast-track-business-start-up-programme-

tickets-173001751897