Deliveroo service launches in Bridlington with special offer for new customers

Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like Joypur Tandoori Restaurant and North Man Coffee as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Co-op and Morrisons. Photo by Thomas Leonard

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables people to check out the very best local food in their area.

The British company has seen great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world.

Deliveroo works with independent restaurants such as Joypur Tandoori Restaurant and North Man Coffee as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Co-op and Morrisons.

The launch is described as ‘a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Bridlington who will be able to reach new customers via the service’.

In celebration of the launch in Bridlington, Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code: NEWROOTOWN.

This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 per order.

Retailers signed up in Bridlington so far are: Co-op (St Johns Street), Morrisons, Joypur Tandoori Restaurant, North Man Coffee, Victoria Sailors and Working Men’s Club, Indian Palace, Old Ship Inn, The Hut and The Wish Cat Cafe.

Deliveroo is looking for up to 50 people in Bridlington to become riders.

Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

This comes as Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion at Deliveroo said, “At last, we’ve arrived in Bridlington!

“We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends.