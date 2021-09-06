Crematoriums show their metal to raise £10,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The Crematorium and Memorial Group was able to make the donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) charity due to East Riding Crematorium and Haltemprice Crematorium participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme.

The scheme sees metals that have been recovered from the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families, and the profits donated to charity.

Bob Smailes, East Yorkshire fundraising manager for the YAA, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Crematorium and Memorial Group for their generous £10,000 donation and support from the metal recycling scheme.

“It costs £12,000 a day to keep both of the air ambulances in the air and saving lives across the region. The support we receive from businesses is the life-blood of our charity.”

Jonathan Spalding at The Crematorium and Memorial Group, said: “We are delighted to help fund the YAA’s vital activities to ensure that people in our local communities receive the support they need when they need it most.