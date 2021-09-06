Crematoriums show their metal to raise £10,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
A charity that provides lifesaving, rapid response emergency services across Yorkshire has received a £10,000 donation from the operators of East Riding and Haltemprice crematoriums.
The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG) was able to make the donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) charity due to the crematoriums participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries.
The scheme sees metals that have been recovered from the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families, and the profits donated to charity.
Bob Smailes, East Yorkshire fundraising manager for the YAA, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to the Crematorium and Memorial Group for their generous £10,000 donation and support from the metal recycling scheme.
“It costs £12,000 a day to keep both of the air ambulances in the air and saving lives across the region. The support we receive from businesses is the life-blood of our charity.”
Jonathan Spalding at The Crematorium and Memorial Group, said: “We are delighted to help fund the YAA’s vital activities to ensure that people in our local communities receive the support they need when they need it most.
“The metal recycling scheme that has allowed us to make this donation – and donations to charities across the country – involves separating any metal joints from the deceased as part of the cremation process, which are then recycled and used for alternative purposes. Any resulting profit is transferred directly to a registered charity nominated by the crematorium operator.”