Cheer at Bridlington’s Three B’s Micropub after scooping a top tourism accolade

Mark Bates, owner of Three B’s, said he was delighted with the award.

The Three B’s Micropub on Marshall Avenue has been recognised as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner for restaurants/bars.

The achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months.

The Three B’s was deemed to have stood out by continuously delighting visitors.

Mark Bates, owner of Three B’s Micropub, said: “Since initially opening during the first lockdown last year the last 16 months has been a challenging time. However, we have constantly received great reviews from our visitors who really appreciate the personal touch and conversation we offer.

“We are constantly promoting other venues and attractions for people to visit to shine a light on what great facilities we have in the town.

“We are delighted to have won a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award which is a great recognition for the work we have put into our visitors experience.”

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “The awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.