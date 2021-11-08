Bridlington pub achieves ideal standard for platinum success in the Loo of the Year Awards

The Prior John on the Promenade has received a platinum rating by Loo of The Year Awards inspectors.

A Bridlington pub is flush with success after hitting the ideal standard in the in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The awards are aimed at improving ‘away from home’ toilet provision.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Prior John, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Sandra Cook.