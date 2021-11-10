Bridlington-based Hudson Contract’s Remarkable backing for school music-making sessions

Charlie Harrison is pictured with Mark Howley (Remakable Arts). Photo submitted

The family-owned business has provided the funding for Remarkable Arts to deliver music-making sessions at three schools over the next 18 months.

Remarkable Arts will use the Makaton language programme as a tool to teach music-making skills to young people with disabilities and their siblings.

The charity is working with special needs pupils at the Martongate and Our Lady and Saint Peter primary schools in Bridlington and the Kings Mill School in Driffield, which runs services for children aged 2-19 with severe or complex learning disabilities.

Remarkable Arts is aiming to deliver 34 music-making sessions for up to 700 children in total and will also provide 20 training sessions for parents and carers from disadvantaged backgrounds to help deliver their own sessions in the future.

Mark Howley, director of Remarkable Arts, said: “The benefits of making music are huge and scientifically proven yet for many children with disabilities their daily challenges are so great they rarely, if ever, get the chance to take part.

In spite of the best efforts of parents and teachers, life can sometimes become just about meeting the daily challenges without ever having the chance to do anything creative, artistic or any of the fun things that make life worth living.

“With Hudson Contract’s support, we are able to deliver a significant project for East Riding using Makaton as a tool to help children experience the joy of making music and support their families and communities with skills development.

“We believe that music brings people together, creates a level playing field and everyone should have the opportunity to take part.

“It is amazing to see young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities interact with music – it brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

David Jackson, founder and chairman of Hudson Contract, said: “This initiative matters to me because it’s putting something back into the community that I was brought up and live in.