Bridlington artist offering to loan out Nice painting to town businesses

A Bridlington-based artist is offering to loan one of his artworks to display in a public building or private business.

The painting by Peter Daniel is called ‘Bridlington Nice’ and is a reverse transcription of a work by Raoul Dufy.

Mr Daniel said: “Dufy is known as the painter of joy. His picture features the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, while mine features Bridlington Bay which is rather nice. It is a large painting 60” x 40” and I think it would be suitable for any public building somewhere in the town.

“I would be prepared to lend it out indefinitely or even sell it if the price was right.

“This painting celebrates the town and deserves a wider audience.”