Asphalt works plan near East Riding village is “too close for comfort”.

Plans submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council would see the works built at the junction of Bridlington Road and Catfoss Lane in Brandesburton.

The plans, from Newlay Asphalt, stated the works were part of a business expansion push and would take place on land already partly developed under permission dating from 2006.

But some Brandesburton residents have received flyers from a group of objectors claiming it could see a “hugely negative impact” on locals and the environment.

A total of 55 objections have so far been lodged, claiming it would fuel traffic, cause noise and odour pollution and have a “detrimental” impact on residents’ health.

Newlay Asphalt’s plans stated the works would be made up of the plant itself as well as storage and office buildings.

They added the plant would coat road stone with bitumen, processing up to 100 tonnes of materials an hour.

Company forecasts stated 15 HGVs were expected to visit the site for deliveries and collections each day, totalling 30 vehicle movements.

Plant buildings would be 14.05m at their tallest but the company stated most would be “much lower”.

Trees line the site’s boundaries which Newlay Asphalt stated would help screen the plant from view.

The plant’s operating hours would be from 5am to 3pm Monday to Friday, until 10am on Saturday and would be closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

The company stated the works would fit in with the wider area which includes the Catfoss Industrial Estate.

They stated: “Given the plant’s location in excess of 500m from the nearest residential property, it is considered the effects on residential amenity will be in acceptable limits.

“The plant would be under the control of relevant environmental health legislation.

“It is not considered that there would be any unacceptable effect upon residential amenity within the locality and beyond from deliveries.

“The development will provide an economic and employment contribution within a strategically located site and support the expansion needs of an existing business.”

But the flyer residents received from an unidentified group of objectors claimed the village would “suffer greatly” if the plant is built.

They stated: “It is well known that such plants generate toxic emissions that are hazardous to health, strong odours, noise and dust.

“Heavy vehicles visiting the site will create traffic congestion, air pollution and noise from 5am onward.

“The amenity of the village will suffer greatly, threatening tourism and leisure businesses.

“The proposed plant is far too close for comfort.”