Arco donates £50,000 worth of PPE to Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Smile Foundation

Anna Harvatt (right) from Arco hands over the first boxes containing Covid-19 PPE to Tessa Wray from the Smile Foundation. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News and Pictures Ltd

This PPE will be distributed to local groups and charitable organisations across Hull and East Yorkshire and will help support some of the most vulnerable people in society ahead of the challenging winter period.

The delivery to the HEY Smile Foundation was facilitated by Arco’s delivery partner XPO Logistics and Men in Sheds, Hornsea, has offered to store the 16 pallets of PPE to enable Smile to promote and distribute to groups where it is most needed.

Any voluntary and community organisations looking to stock up on disposable masks and aprons this winter, should contact Michelle Barnes at HEY Smile Foundation at [email protected]

Tessa Wray, Smile’s business developer, said: “Receiving donations of this nature enables Smile to identify organisations that would benefit most from them. Working with our trusted partners, we’re able to distribute donations to organisations efficiently, ensuring surplus goods are re-used to benefit the community, saving charitable organisations’ money and, at the same time, supporting Arco’s charitable objectives and ethos.

“Going into winter, respiratory conditions are going to be a major challenge for the NHS. This is a very welcomed donation for charitable organisations who are supporting vulnerable groups across Hull and East Yorkshire.”

Andy Owen, head of sector, healthcare, at Arco, said: “Arco is delighted to have made this donation of PPE to the HEY Smile Foundation to distribute for community use.