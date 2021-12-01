First look at Snow White - the pantomime at Scarborough Spa

The cast of Snow White is Phil Beck, Dale Ibbetson, Genie Gledhill, Sarah Nelson, Sarah Dare, Callum Marshall and Nick Fawcett

The cast is led and directed by Flamborough-based entertainer Phil Beck.

“The build-up has been like a kid wanting to open their Christmas presents,” said Phil, who plays Dame Dotty in the panto being produced by Scarborough impresario Tony Peers.

“I am really pleased to be back,” said Phil, who is an entertainments manager for Haven.

Callum Marshall and Sarah Dare in Snow White - the panto at Scarborough Spa - which opens on Saturday December 4

There are two Scarborians – Genie Gledhill and Callum Marshall – in the cast.

Genie plays the fairy and this is her first professional paid job. “I danced for Phil when I was very young and went to Hatton School of Performing Arts,” said Genie, who went to Wheatcroft and Scalby schools.

IN PICTURES: Snow White at Scarborough Spa here

She has been performing since she was old enough to walk and now goes to Bird College of Performing Arts in London – the same college her older sister Gracie attended.

Genie Gledhill plays the fairy and Sarah Nelson is Horribella in Snow White at Scarborough Spa from Saturday December 4 to New Year's Day

“I used to watch her and sit and cry. My mum used to say ‘why are you crying?’ It was because I wanted to dance, too.”

Her mum Sarah is an artist and is doing the scenery and props for Snow White. “It is lovely that we can come to work together,” said Genie.

Her family including mum, dad Jamie and brothers Xavier and Ezekeil will be going to the panto on the last day.

Callum Marshall, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, plays Prince William of Whitby. This is his first panto.

“I met Tony earlier in the year who asked me to keep Christmas free,” he said.

Callum appeared in the Scalby School productions of Les Miserables, The Wedding Singer and Miss Saigon, all of which were staged at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Dale Ibbetson plays Muddles – the dame’s sidekick. He was an Ugly Sister alongside Phil in Cinderella at the Spa the year before the Christmas lockdown.

He lives in Bridlington and apart from the month he performs in panto is a painter and decorator.

“I used to do amateur dramatics and TV extra work and then I auditioned for British Stage Productions and worked for them for 20 years.

“I kept the day job as my back-up plan,” said Dale.

“Pantomime is the ideal finish to the year. It is about having fun and entertaining families,” he said.

Sarah Dare, who comes from Bournemouth and lives in London, plays Snow White.

She appeared in panto as a youngster and was in the ensemble in Robinson Crusoe at Greenwich Theatre. This is her first lead role in panto.

“It is fun for the audience and the actors – a change from the serious shows we do at drama school,” she said.

Playing her wicked stepmum, called Horribella, is Sarah Nelson.

This is her first panto and first professional job after graduating from Guildford School of Acting.

“It is really exciting and the atmosphere is amazing,” she said. “What I love about Horribella is her confidence and her quirky personality – it is all about her above everything else,” said Sarah.

Completing the cast is Nick Fawcett as Odd Job. Nick is a regular of the Spa panto cast and stays with relatives in the town during its run.

Snow White runs at Scarborough Spa from Saturday December 4 to New Year’s Day.