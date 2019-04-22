Yorkshire quad biker, 24, killed in race in Romania

A young Yorkshire quad biker has died after crashing on a notorious hill during a race in Romania.

Katie Hodgson, from Driffield, was taking part in an ATV event called Hunt the Wolf with her boyfriend, who was on the course ahead of her when the accident happened.

The 24-year-old grew up in the village of West Lutton in East Yorkshire but had been living in Coventry, where she worked as the manager of a livery yard called Wootton Grange Farm.

Her quad biked flipped and crushed her on a 70 per cent gradient slope called Killer Hill during the Romanian race - one of the toughest in the world.

She entered the event with partner Richard Freestone, who called her a 'true Yorkshire lass full of passion and love' in a tribute.

She was of a small number of female riders in the field. Katie began riding quad bikes as a toddler and competed all over Europe.

She has a younger sister, Sophie, and also leaves parents Gary and Sara, from West Lutton.

Katie attended Driffield School and left in 2011. Over £6,000 has been donated to a Justgiving page set up in her memory.