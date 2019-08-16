Your chance to perform at Scarborough Jazz Club

Members of the audience at Scarborough Jazz Club who can play an instrument or sing a song to perform a couple of numbers will get an opportunity to be centre stage.

The guest artist, playing along with the resident trio, will be the versatile vibes player Graham Pinkney.

A contingent of six jazz musicians will be coming from Whitby and a number of instrumentalists and vocalists are lined up to perform at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday August 21.

"It’s always a great night for surprises and emerging talent. The trio is happy to provide backing," said the club's chairman Mike Gordon.

Anyone wishing to play can contact Mike Gordon on 01723 379818.

There is a cost of £5 to take part.