Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen brings her show to Scarborough Spa

Amanda Owen, better known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, is to bring her new show to Scarborough Spa next year.

In Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess on Sunday March 29, you will get to hear how she juggles life as a shepherdess, home renovator and mother to nine children, with life as a best-selling author and being taken to the nation’s hearts with the Channel 5 hit series Our Yorkshire Farm.

Growing up in Huddersfield, Amanda was inspired by James Herriot’s books to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside.

After working as a freelance dairy milker and alpaca shearer, she eventually settled down as a shepherdess at Ravenseat, one of the highest and most remote places in England, where she’s raised a flock of 1,000 sheep and a family of nine children with husband Clive.

Accompanied by some of Amanda's wonderful photography, you will experience the highs and lows of the farming year, which in 2018 included the extremes of the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record.

Funny, charming and filled with unforgettable characters, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess will delight anyone who has dreamt of a new life in the country.

Tickets from the Spa box office on 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk