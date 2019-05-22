Yorkshire actress Janet Dibley heads the cast of new stage version of classic horror story Turn of the Screw

A haunting new adaptation of Henry James’ classic ghost story Turn of the Screw has opened at York Theatre Royal with Janet Dibley as the Governess.

1840. A young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past.

The Governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others. Years later, confronted by the past she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and the innocents under her protection.

This new adaptation of Henry James’ iconic tale, which was the original inspiration for Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, is a masterclass in stagecraft, with captivating performances, deliciously atmospheric set and lighting design, and an evocative soundtrack.

Yorkshire born Janet Dibley was last seen at York Theatre Royal in Agatha Christie’s A Murder Is Announced.

Her TV credits include The Two of Us with Nicholas Lyndhurst, EastEnders, Doctors and Coronation Street. Later this year she will be back on screen in the BBC’s Shakespeare and Hathaway.

Turn of the Screw is on now and runs until Saturday June 1.

Tickets: 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

