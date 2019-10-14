Whitney Houston song showcase Queen of the Night heads to Scarborough Spa - when to get tickets

Critically acclaimed Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Scarborough following a run of hit West End performances.

The celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time will be coming to Scarborough Spa on Saturday October 17 2020, with tickets on sale from Friday October 18.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses in the title role supported by a live band.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Scarborough, direct from its sell-out West End shows.

“Audiences love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.

Tickets for Scarborough go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 18 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com