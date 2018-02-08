Which Bridlington pub has been named the best in the region?

The judges said it is ‘an unexpected gem’.

The Marine Bar has been named the Best Town Pub in the Hull and East Yorkshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale’s annual awards.

The Marine Bar

Manager Julie Porter, who has worked there for nine years and been in charge for 18 months, said: “We thought it was a case of always the bridesmaid and never the bride because we have been runners-up a few times, but this time we have done it.

“We are thrilled because we have been working hard for it.”

Visitors to the bar, which is part of the Expanse Hotel in North Marine Drive, can expect to find three hand-pulled real ales, Wold Top, Theakston’s Best and Timothy Taylor, as well as two guest beers.