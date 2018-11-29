What's on listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 30 November

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Live streaming of The King and I from the London Palladium, 7.15pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions and their special guests present Christmas Cracker 2018. A festive delight for the whole family, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Whitney - Queen of the Night, 7.30pm.

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE: Folk singer Thea Gilmore will perform part of her acoustic Christmas party UK tour. For details or to book tickets call the Box Office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

Saturday 1 December

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Red Riding Hood - The Panto, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions and their special guests present Christmas Cracker 2018. A festive delight for the whole family, 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Johnny Cash Roadshow, 7.45pm.

EVENTS

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Christmas throughout the ages celebrated at Nunnington Hall. Open 10.30am-4pm.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Victorian Christmas as part of a weekend-long festive event, 10am-4pm.

Sunday 2 December

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

THEATRE

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Ross Noble - El Hablador, 8pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Magic Mike’s Christmas Special, 2.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: 1812 Theatre Company presents Red Riding Hood - The Panto, 2.30pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: YMCA Productions and their special guests present Christmas Cracker 2018. A festive delight for the whole family, 2pm.

FLOWER OF MAY HOLIDAY PARK, LEBBERSTON CLIFF, SCARBOROUGH: John Cooper is the guest of Scarborough Electronic Organ Society at The Scarborough Fair Collection, 2.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Bowie Experience, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Brigantia’s Yorkshire ‘Hygge’ - Find unusual gifts created by talented artists, artisans and craftworkers from around the region. Exhibition runs to Sunday 20 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Tim Roberts Exhibition - Tim Roberts studied fine art at the Sir John Cass School of Art and then at Chelsea School of Art back in the late seventies before taking a thirty-year career break, returning to full-time painting about six years ago. As well as acknowledging his debt to the Romantic Modernists, Tim Roberts also draws on the work of a later generation of painters – John Tunnard, Adrian Heath, Victor Pasmore, Bill Scott, William Gear – in the search for a harder-edged representation of an increasingly compromised idea of the sublime.

Sally Parkin Exhibition - Since leaving the Royal College of Art, Sally has lived and worked in Farndale. For many years she taught and lectured at various Colleges of Art and Woodleigh School. Since retiring from teaching she has continued to be a practising artist working from her studio at home. Her work is informed by the landscape around her but also by a curiosity in the place of people and other living beings in the world. As well as making many different types of print she also paints, mainly small scale, usually in oil on board. She has exhibited widely and her work is held in many private and some public collections including the Arts Council of Great Britain.

Both exhibitions run to Friday 4 January. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: ScarboroArt. Taking inspiration from the seascapes in the Scarborough Collections and the human impact on our coastline, four artists have created new artwork tackling the issue of plastic waste pollution. The exhibition, which will be on display at Scarborough Art Gallery, features work from artists Kane Cunningham, Rachel Messenger, Justin DL and Janet White. Their inspired works highlight the significant link between the incredible seascape scenes within our collections compared to the very real danger and impact man-made material waste such as plastic have on our seas. The exhibition runs Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Art Gallery is pleased to host this touring exhibition featuring 16 works by Sylvia Pankhurst. In the centenary year for Women’s Suffrage in Britain – when women over 30 got the right to vote for the first time – this exhibition displays a selection of paintings and pastels by Sylvia Pankhurst (1882-1960). The daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the Women’s Social and Political Union, Sylvia was a prominent Suffragette, and later an anti-fascist campaigner, as well as an artist. She trained at Manchester School of Art, winning the prize for best female student in 1901 and going on to win a scholarship to the Royal College of Art, London. Pankhurst travelled around England and Scotland in 1907, recording the lives of working women she met in the pottery, shoe-making, fishing and spinning industries, among others. She worked quickly, trying to convey the truth of what she saw, without prettiness or pathos. At this time in her life, Pankhurst was deciding on her own path – was she to devote herself to art or to campaigning for votes for women? While she managed both for some years, by 1912 her decision was made. This exhibition reveals that a true artist was lost when the Suffragettes gained a champion.The exhibition runs to Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Scarborough Remembers - World War One centenary and runs until December 21. Our volunteers have brought together as much information as we can find on the 841 names engraved on the Oliver’s Mount war memorial and we have analysed the data to show the youngest and oldest killed along with the most popular streets they lived in. We have also found the first and last to die. Find out more about the men, women and children who lost their lives, lest we forget those who gave their lives for us. On November 11 we will have a memorial candle lit from 11am to 4pm. During the whole exhibition we will have a screen in our window scrolling the names of those memorialised in Scarborough who were lost in the war. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Runs to 31 December 2018.Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast - A story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head. The Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures. The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago. Come along to learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home through our fascinating collection of fossils and specially commissioned reconstructions of what marine life was like millions of years ago. How were the cliffs at Flamborough formed? What terrifying creatures once hunted their prey in Yorkshire waters? How long ago did rhinoceros, hippopotamus and hyenas roam Yorkshire soil? All of this and more can be discovered in Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast. A Story Through Time from Whitby to Flamborough Head runs until 19 July 2020. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - This exhibition explores how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of the perfect Christmas. The exhibition runs from Saturday 1 December to Wednesday 2 January. Open Monday-Sunday, 11.30am-3.30pm.