What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday 26 March

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: First Draft, Be the first to hear newly developed plays from members of the SJT’s script-writing class, 8pm.

MUSIC

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music - Connor Lawlor. Music starts 7pm.

Tuesday 27 March

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

HULL NEW THEATRE: EK Opera and Ballet International present La Traviata, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Little Plays 4: Lost and Found, 7.45pm.

Wednesday 28 March

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Actors Touring Company & Orange Tree Theatre present Winter Solstice, 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: EK Opera and Ballet International present Madama Butterfly, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Little Plays 4: Lost and Found, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

MOJO’S MUSIC CAFE, VICTORIA ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Nick Morfitt

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: You’ve Got a Friend - Music of James Taylor and Carole King, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Minefield, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Dine and Dance, 7.30pm, tickets £14.50.

Thursday 29 March

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Actors Touring Company & Orange Tree Theatre present Winter Solstice, 1.30pm and 7pm..

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Minefield, 7.30pm.

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: An afternoon with Frank Martin (Rat Pack vocalist), 2pm.

EVENT

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Give Blood Sessions, Appointments to give blood: Call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk. Times 1.45pm to 3.45pm and 4.45pm to 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Dark Skies - The year’s opening exhibition features a collection of outstanding artists from the region inspired by the dramatic skies of the North York Moors. Artists include: Len Tabner, Joe Cornish, Peter Hicks, Ian MacDonald, Kane Cunningham, Jo Davis, Kate Lycett, Rebecca Vincent, Jill Ray, Heather Burton, John Creighton, Robert Brindley, Andrew Broderick, Mike Shaw, Peter Heaton and John Freeman. Exhibition runs to Monday 16 April. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Of Life and Land. A new photographic exhibition by Lucy Saggers shows selected works from her ongoing documentary project set in Ampleforth a village on the southern edge of North York Moors National Park. Of Life and Land is on show in Ryedale Folk Museum’s free to visit art gallery space until Sunday 25 March. The art gallery is open daily during this period from 10am to 4pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is 110 years of the Marine Drive. The Marine Drive project was very bold, building around the rocky headland in storms with basic mechanical equipment. It took longer and cost more than projected but finally opened in 1908. We have some great photographs showing the building and opening. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: A Small Box of River by Attree and Powell. Inspired by a series of walks along the rivers Ouse and Foss in and around York. Runs until Wednesday 28 March, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Interconnectedness ​- an exhibition by Pete Wilson. Exhibition runs from Saturday 24 March until Monday 16 April. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.