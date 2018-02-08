What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 9 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Kwame D, 9pm.

THEATRE

FYLINGDALES VILLAGE HALL, ROBIN HOOD’S BAY: Baytown Players Amateur Dramatic Society present Little Bo Peep by Paul Reakes, 7.30pm. Refreshment and bar available.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Tango Moderno with Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Fairport Convention, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Something Like You - The Adele Songbook, 7.30pm.

Saturday 10 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 9pm.

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Coastival presents Graham Fellows - Completely out of Character, 8pm.

FYLINGDALES VILLAGE HALL, ROBIN HOOD’S BAY: Baytown Players Amateur Dramatic Society present Little Bo Peep by Paul Reakes, 2pm and 7.30pm. Refreshment and bar available.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Tango Moderno with Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Babes in the Wood, 6pm.

MUSIC

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Bulsara and his Queenies, the most sensational new Queen band of the modern era, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meet from 1pm to 3pm, (includes veggie snacks.) in the meeting room, first floor. Entry is free but donations are welcome. We practise Bhakti Yoga and the Yoga of call and response Sacred Sound. New Members are Welcome. Text 07971 977954 for more information.

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Steampunk Weekend, 11am.

SCARBOROUGH CASTLE, CASTLE ROAD: Early Man Quests. To celebrate the release of Oscar®-winning Nick Park’s upcoming film EARLY MAN, English Heritage is teaming up with award-winning animation studio Aardman, creators of Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep, to bring a brand-new half term quest to its sites across the country. Visitors to English Heritage sites can take part in a special trail, following clues to reach the end, and receive an Aardman Model Making kit, as well as entry into a special competition to win tickets to a VIP screening of the film at Stonehenge. Open 10am to 4pm daily.



Sunday 11 February

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

MUSIC

THE ORANGERY, SEWERBY HALL, BRIDLINGTON: An Afternoon with Jukeboxx, 1.30pm.

EVENTS

WHITBY PAVILION COMPLEX: Steampunk Weekend, 11am.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Dark Skies - The year’s opening exhibition features a collection of outstanding artists from the region inspired by the dramatic skies of the North York Moors. Artists include: Len Tabner, Joe Cornish, Peter Hicks, Ian MacDonald, Kane Cunningham, Jo Davis, Kate Lycett, Rebecca Vincent, Jill Ray, Heather Burton, John Creighton, Robert Brindley, Andrew Broderick, Mike Shaw, Peter Heaton and John Freeman. Exhibition runs from Saturday 10 February to Monday 16 April. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Of Life and Land. A new photographic exhibition by Lucy Saggers shows selected works from her ongoing documentary project set in Ampleforth a village on the southern edge of North York Moors National Park. Of Life and Land is on show in Ryedale Folk Museum’s free to visit art gallery space from Saturday 10 February to Sunday 25 March. The art gallery is open daily during this period from 10am to 4pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs from Saturday 10 February until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Memories of Scarborough - Celebrating Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Join us to share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays. The exhibition runs to March 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Impermanent Markers in the Land ​- an exhibition by Fern Smith. Images, video and writings. Exhibition runs from Saturday 10 February until Monday 12 March. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.