What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday January 1

THEATRE

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 1pm and 3.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra’s New Year’s Day Concert, 3pm.



Tuesday January 2

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.



Wednesday January 3

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.



THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.



Thursday January 4

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Beauty and Beast, 2pm and 6.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.