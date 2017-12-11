What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday December 11

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am.

MUSIC

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music with Damien Rhodes. Music starts 7pm.

THE SCARBOROUGH FAIR COLLECTION, LEBBERSTON: Scarborough Electronic Organ Society present Elizabeth Harrison in concert, 7.30pm.



Tuesday December 12

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: A Christmas Tea Dance with Ray Kirk, 12pm.

ULL CITY HALL: Family Christmas Concert, 6.30pm.

Wednesday December 13

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Adventures of Aluki and Nanuk, 10.30am.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

HULL CITY HALL: Family Christmas Concert, 6.30pm.

Thursday December 14

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am and 1pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Adventures of Aluki and Nanuk, 10.30am.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: The Book of Dragons, 10.30am and 1pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: Gimme Gimme Gimme - Comedy Dinner Show, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

GRISTHORPE AND LEBBERSTON VILLAGE HALL: Village Voices Choir are holding their annual Christmas Concert at 7.30pm. Admission on the door will be £5 to include refreshments . All proceeds will be shared between Gristhorpe and Lebberston Village Hall and St Thomas's Church. Everyone welcome.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Music in Clay", with guest artists Sue Maufe and Shirley Sheppard, runs until the end of November. This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.