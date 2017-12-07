What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday December 8

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 10am and 7pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: John Watton, 8pm-10pm.

ST MARTIN’S-ON-THE-HILL, SCARBOROUGH: Organ recital by Edward Hewes, Southwark Cathedral, London, 7pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company present 9 to 5 -The Musical, 7.30pm.

Saturday December 9

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: A Scarborough Christmas Carol, 2pm and 5.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jack and the Beanstalk, 2pm and 6.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 2pm and 7pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The festive spectacular charity carol concert, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company present 9 to 5 -The Musical, 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby Family Christmas Concert, 7pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Substance Live - The Future of the North, 6pm.

EVENTS

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meet from 1pm to 3pm, (includes veggie snacks.) in the meeting room, first floor. Call and response mantra to music. No previous experience necessary, and no charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for more information.

Sunday December 10

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Three Musketeers, 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Peter Pan starring Darren Day and Brendan Sheerin, 1pm and 5pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Mambo Jambo, 6pm-8pm.

EVENTS

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: A Christmas Teddy Bears’ Picnic, 11am.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot Sale, 10.30am-1.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Music in Clay", with guest artists Sue Maufe and Shirley Sheppard, runs until the end of November. This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough. In the 1930s plans for re-designing Scarborough as an Art Deco oasis were drawn up. The A New Olympia - Designs on Scarborough exhibition explores the fascinating proposals of architect Stanley Davenport Adshead with his plans and photographs of the period. Come and reimagine Scarborough as a ‘Great Gatsby’ location. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Museums Trust presents a new exhibition called A Day at the Seaside. The exhibition celebrates Britain’s rich seaside heritage by displaying a collection of posters, objects and a film made specially by Yorkshire Film Archive showing the signficance of Scarborough’s status as the UK’s first seaside holiday destination. It celebrates the cultural heritage of the town; showing the number of different attitudes of the past, impact of tourism on the area and resonance with people who went on holiday to the area in the past. The Museum hopes that the exhibition will generate nostalgia and remind visitors of their own memories of the seaside holiday. The exhibition runs until January 7. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.