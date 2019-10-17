Toast - play based on Nigel Slater's life - hits the stage in Yorkshire

Nigel Slater’s Toast is a new play based on food writer Nigel Slater’s award-winning autobiography and arrives at York Theatre Royal on November 19 and runs until November 23.

Vividly recreating suburban England in the 1960s, his childhood is told through the tastes and smells he grew up with and the audience is enveloped by the evocative sights and sounds of cookery that defined the definitive moments of his youth.

The play is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett, chief executive and artistic director of the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, where the UK tour of Toast launched after a season at the Other Palace in London.

Nigel said: “I’m thrilled that the play will continue its journey after The Other Palace, visiting venues around the country.”

He has been the food columnist for The Observer for 25 years and is the author of a collection of bestselling books and presenter of nine BBC television series. His memoir Toast – The Story of a Boy’s Hunger won six major awards, has been translated into five languages and became a BBC film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore. His latest book Greenfeast was published by HarperCollins.

His writing has won the National Book Awards, the Glenfiddich Trophy, the James Beard Award, the British Biography of the Year and the Andre Simon Memorial Prize. Television awards include a Guild of Food Writers Award for his BBC1 series Simple Suppers and the BBC Food Personality of the Year.

Playing Nigel Slater in Toast is Giles Cooper whose theatre credits include This House, People and After the Dance (National Theatre) and Henry V, The Knight of the Burning Pestle and The Duchess of Malfi (Shakespeare’s Globe).

Playing Nigel’s father is Blair Plant, who first worked on the stage crew at York Theatre Royal 34 years ago while studying at York St John College. His credits as an actor at the theatre include Blithe Spirit, Wars of the Roses, Madness of King George III, Habeas Corpus and Having a Ball.

