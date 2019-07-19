Tina Turner tribute act - Totally Tina - on way to Scarborough Spa - how to get tickets

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s favourite Tina Turner spectacular…. aka Justine Riddoch - at Scarborough Spa later this year.

When Tina burst on to the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her band an dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the National Tribute Awards winner since 2013

Justine has been observing her beloved muse from the start; constantly honing her impersonation with passion and an unrivalled attention to detail, to deliver the most authentic recreation of the rock and roll queen’s live performances.

This year’s production is a mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

Jumping Jack Flash, Honky Tonky Woman, Get Back and It’s Only Rock and Roll have been added to a set which includes Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few.

Justine, a past winner of cult talent show, Stars In Their Eyes, is known in the business for her enthusiasm and drive, and has been singing professionally for 27 years.

She said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved with this production. Having been told on many occasions that I sounded like Tina, I decided to take the plunge and then spent hours familiarising myself with her life story and scrutinising video footage to watch mannerisms and body movements.

"We always add our own personality to the show each year; the element of surprise keeps things fresh, but my ultimate aim is to remain faithful to a Tina Turner live concert, and bring the best version of this amazing woman; her voice, her passion and even her legs, to her many fans.

That’s why we love it when people tell us that they go away feeling as though they have seen the real thing.”

Totally Tina is at Scarborough Spa on Sunday September 1.

Tickets: 01723 821888.