Thousands expected at club’s huge family fun day

Sunday sees one of the biggest annual family fun days on the Yorkshire coast - Sewerby Gala. The area’s most picturesque cricket ground will be transformed into an arena filled with stalls, attractions and demonstrations.

Performers will include tribute acts to Blues Brothers, Bruno Mars and Olly Murs, and there will be a chance to see Bridlington from the air with the popular helicopter rides.

The gala also features the 25th Bridlington American Rod and Custom Car Show, which will feature cars dating back to the 50s which will travel from all over the country.

On Saturday evening, the cars will cruise through town, leaving Sewerby at 5pm and heading for Bridlington south side.