Visitors dressed up for the occasion and packed into the Spa, for a celebration which ran alongside the Race The Waves weekend. See photos from that event here.

1. Steampunk in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Steampunk in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Steampunk in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Steampunk in Bridlington Pictures by Paul Atkinson. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more