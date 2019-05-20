Sewerby classic cars show

The East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club will be at Sewerby Fields next month as part of its popular annual run.

The East Coast run for historic and classic vehicles assembles at East Park, Holderness Road, Hull, from 8.30am on Sunday, June 9.

It will then make its way along the A165 through Coniston, Skirlaugh, Beeford, and Carnaby to the cliff top site at Sewerby Fields.

A spokesman said: “Up to 600 historic and classic buses, large and small commercial vehicles (lorries),cars and motor cycles / motor scooters will be on display at Sewerby Fields until 4pm following the run.

“This event is open to all historic and classic vehicles over 20 years old. Entries can be made at the www.eytcc.org.uk website.”