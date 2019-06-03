Race The Waves - see 34 photos from Bridlington's brilliant new event
Dozens of vintage vehicles and classic motorbikes lined up on Bridlington's south beach as the resort hosted a new weekend of retro racing.
Race The Waves saw the the sand turned into a race track, with the cars and cycles charging along an eighth-of-a-mile stretch, to the delight of hundreds of spectators who lined up on the sea wall to watch the action.
1. Race The Waves 2019
A spectacular new event comes to Bridlington South beach. Pictures by Paul Atkinson.