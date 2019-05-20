PHOTOS: Bridlington Kite Festival attracts the crowds despite the grey skies

Will Hall, conference and events manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are extremely pleased that the fourth Bridlington Kite Festival was a huge success, with thousands of people attending and enjoying this free event. Although the weather was less than ideal, the turnout was the largest to date, with many visitors attending the festival from all corners of the UK, providing a great boost for local tourism. The event continues to grow in popularity each year and we are looking forward to making the fifth Bridlington Kite Festival even bigger and better in 2020.”

