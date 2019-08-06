Opportunity to try out beach yoga

Beach yoga has come to Bridlington! Around 25 people were on South Cliff beach below the Park and Ride for the first session to sample the activity.

The free sessions are being held every Tuesday until 27 August. They last an hour and are at 8.30am for adults only, and at 10am for families (ages six and over).

These sessions are new for 2019 and have been added to the Active Coast programme of events and activities to explore, join in and enjoy the stunning coast.

Adam Toes, sport and active communities officer, said : “ We are delighted that lots of people came along this morning to our inaugural Beach Yoga sessions, and we look forward to even more joining us as the weeks go by. Beach yoga is a great way to get fresh air, good exercise and relaxation at the same time, in a stunning location.”