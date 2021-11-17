Northern Ballet set to perform Pinocchio at The Bridlington Spa in March next year

Northern Ballet's Pinocchio will be heading to Bridlington Spa on Friday, March 4 next year.

Northern Ballet has created a new show for children, Pinocchio, which will be heading to Bridlington Spa on Friday, March 4 next year.

The company’s seven previous children’s ballets have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations, and across UK cinemas.

With a choreographic debut by Northern Ballet’s Junior Soloist Gavin McCaig, Pinocchio will be performed to music by Ian Stephens, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Harris Beattie and Aerys Merrill in Pinocchio. Photo Drew Forsyth

Sets are designed by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Abbi Fearnley, and costumes designed by Carley Marsh and Kim Brassley.

Mr McCaig said: “Having premiered Pinocchio this autumn, I am thrilled the show will now be touring so extensively across the country next spring.

“Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets have been enchanting families across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for all ages to enjoy together, and it is both a privilege and a pleasure to be creating for the next generation of audiences and artists.”