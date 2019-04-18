Invitation to join writers group for free

Bridlington Writers Group, held at Bridlington Central Library, is extending a warm invitation for anyone to attend their next meeting, which is free.

The next meeting, on Monday 29 April from 10.30am to 12 noon, concerns Homonyms, words which often cause confusion in the English language because they sound the same but have different spellings and meanings.

Members of the group will choose two sets to be included in a 100 word prose or a 20 line poem - for example, coarse and course, and another set might include principal and principle.

The writers group usually meet on the first Monday of each month, but in May, that will be a bank holiday, so the meeting has been moved to April 29

In May, writer Jane Finnis will be coming to talk to the library’s book group - on Monday May 13 at 10.30am - as part of National Crime Reading month.

Her topic will be 'once upon a crime', a not-too-solemn look at fairy tales and their murder and mystery subjects - such as Little Red Riding Hood and Snow White.

She will ask why we tell them to children, and why the kids love them?

Librarian Sarah Hutchinson said: “ These meetings are informal and fun, and I hope lots of people will be able to come along and join us, to enjoy themselves and learn about writing at the same time.”