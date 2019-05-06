Martin Shillitoe

IN PICTURES: Steampunks and vintage fair fans in Scarborough

Steampunk Whitby Weekend came to Scarborough for the first time at the weekend.

The Steampunk event set up beside the vintage fair ADvintageous at the Scarborough Spa complex and attracted hundreds of visitors.

Ashley Gray

1. Riding shot gun

Ashley Gray
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Pete Harrison at his stall at the Scarborough Spa

2. Weird and wonderful

Pete Harrison at his stall at the Scarborough Spa
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Alexander Gray in his fabulous costume

3. Masked man

Alexander Gray in his fabulous costume
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Organiser Michelle Dolan strikes a pose at Scarborough Spa

4. Purple train

Organiser Michelle Dolan strikes a pose at Scarborough Spa
staff
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5