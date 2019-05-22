The festival will be held at Lebberston, near Scarborough, in June

IN PICTURES: Piston Slap Festival - one of the north's biggest vehicle events

Piston Slap Festival - The Weird and Wonderful of Motoring is to be held this June on the stunning Yorkshire Coast.

The event takes place in Lebberston just outside Scarborough on Saturday June 22 to Sunday June 23.

Last year's event drew thousands to the coast

1. 2. Piston Slap - the Weird and Wonderful World of Motoring

Last year's event drew thousands to the coast
third party
other
Buy a Photo
Alongside the usual modified, retro and classic cars, motorcycles, choppers, hot rods and trucks, this years entertainment line-up includes an outdoor stage with live music from Bands and DJs, tank rides, a kids activity centre, a 35ft Slide, trampolines, a bungee run, a climbing wall, beer tent, food and trade stands.

2. 3. Piston Slap - the weird and wonderful world of motoring

Alongside the usual modified, retro and classic cars, motorcycles, choppers, hot rods and trucks, this years entertainment line-up includes an outdoor stage with live music from Bands and DJs, tank rides, a kids activity centre, a 35ft Slide, trampolines, a bungee run, a climbing wall, beer tent, food and trade stands.
third party
other
Buy a Photo
The festival's aim is to bring together a diverse range of motor enthusiasts from all walks of life. Its motto is if its cool and its got an engine in it, bring it.

3. 5, Piston Slap - the Weird and Wonderful World of Motoring

The festival's aim is to bring together a diverse range of motor enthusiasts from all walks of life. Its motto is if its cool and its got an engine in it, bring it.
third party
other
Buy a Photo
Festival organiser Dan Dunbar says, Piston Slap Festival is all about showcasing some of the amazing vehicles that people have built or customised in our area. We aren't limited to brands or ages. We just appreciate anything quirky and with some soul. If it's cool and has an engine, we'll probably love it!

4. 4. Piston Slap - the Weird and Wonderful World of Motoring

Festival organiser Dan Dunbar says, Piston Slap Festival is all about showcasing some of the amazing vehicles that people have built or customised in our area. We aren't limited to brands or ages. We just appreciate anything quirky and with some soul. If it's cool and has an engine, we'll probably love it!
third party
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2