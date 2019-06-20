Here's what's on at Sewerby Hall this weekend

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is hosting several special events this Sunday.

Classic car enthusiasts will enjoy the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred car club midsummer gathering between 11am and 4pm. Visitors can view the many historic and classic vehicles on display and chat with their owners.

There will also be a craft fair from 11am to 4pm. The event will be a high quality fair with both hand made and bought in crafts and gifts – a chance to support local traders.

Music will come from The Shamrock Experience at 2pm in the bandstand - a ceilidh band providing taught dances, lively reels and jigs blended with pop, funk and rock genres.

The house will be open as normal, including the new exhibition, The Household, looking at the first decade of the 20th century - the Edwardian era – which marked both the high point and end of the great age of domestic service in the country house.

The zoo, gardens, and Clock Tower Café will all be open on Sunday.