Doctor Who star heads for Sci-Fi Scarborough at Spa

The second guest for Sci-Fi Scarborough is top dog in the world of Doctor Who - it’s the voice of everyone’s favourite robotic dog K-9, John Leeson, who also portrayed Bungle Bear on Rainbow.

Already announced is Star Wars actor and puppeteer Mike Quinn.

After leaving school, John Leeson worked in a bookshop, and then as a porter in the Leicester Royal Infirmary Hospital. He joined the Leicester Dramatic Society and ultimately applied for and won a place at RADA.

On leaving the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he worked in repertory and pantomimes, including Toad of Toad Hall in which he met his future wife.

His first work in television was as a walk-on in a BBC play The Wedding Feast, The Spanish Farm, Dad's Army and numerous situation comedies followed.

He played the original Bungle the bear in the children's series Rainbow, set questions for Mastermind and did a lot of freelance voice work for the BBC.

The part of K-9's voice came his way after he bumped into the director, with whom he had worked previously, in a pub.

Since his time in Doctor Who, Leeson has continued to act and provide voice-over services for the BBC and many other companies.

In 1995 he appeared in the Doctor Who spin-off video drama Downtime playing a disc jockey. John will be joining at the convention for the whole weekend.

Back for a seventh consecutive year at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5.

Tickets are available here www.scarboroughspa.co.uk