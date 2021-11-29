Council’s winter team prepared to show true grit during the cold weather months

Over the summer months the council’s salt barns were restocked with thousands of tonnes of rock salt and its fleet of 21 gritting lorries received a full service.

The council’s winter team is on call and prepared for the snow and ice – but is hoping for another mild winter like last year.

Keeping more than 800 miles of the East Riding’s roads clear and moving during the winter weather is a huge task for the council, and getting ready is a year-round operation.

The winter team receives four weather forecasts each day from October to April and these help the team decide how to treat the network.

During the spreading, a saltwater solution is sprayed to help the rock salt stick to the road and break down the ice without the need for cars to drive over the salt.

The 55-strong team of gritter drivers, who had their training in October, have already been out treating the precautionary routes – covering the area’s main roads – and the secondary routes – to ensure the roads are as safe as possible to drive on.

A spokesman said: “The team are on stand-by 24 hours a day, seven days a week until early April and are used when the temperature of the road is forecast to drop below freezing.

“Generally the teams go out early evening or first thing in the morning when there is not as much traffic on the roads.”