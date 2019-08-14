BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard - all you need to know

Castle Howard hosts BBC Countryfile Live as it comes to Yorkshire for the first time this week.

BBC Countryfile Live is coming to Yorkshire for the first time this week, for four days starting on Thursday, as the TV show's presenters get set to take up residence in the spectacular grounds of Castle Howard from August 15-18.

Countryfile presenters outside Castle Howard

What is it?

With an audience of between 5 and 9.4 million, Countryfile is the most watched factual programme on British TV. Countryfile Live is a celebration of the British countryside.

There are four days of live arena shows, debates, food, drink, farm animal demonstrations and shopping from over 500 independent retailers and lifestyle brands, in the beautiful setting of Castle Howard.

Who will be appearing?

The Countryfile team will be giving talks and hosting demonstrations, giving the public the chance to speak to, and learn more about their favourite presenters, including Yorkshire’s own John Craven and Anita Rani. The Main Stage features a daily programme of talks and chats as Matt Baker, John Craven, Anita Rita, Steve Brown, Adam Henson, Ellie Harrison, Charlotte Smith and Tom Heap all take turns to host throughout the show!

What's happening?

Castle Howard’s South Lake will be transformed into ‘The Waterside’ where families can take part in fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

Jessops Photography Experience will give visitors the chance to hone their snapping skills, while photography fans can visit the Quilter Cheviot Capturing the Moment contest for some inspiration.

Visitors can get involved in all the outdoors action at the Wildlife Zone, the Dog Lovers’ Arena and the Equine Arena.

The event also hosts some inspirational debates at the Big Top, which will play host to a variety of guests from mountaineer, Sir Chris Bonnington, to The Hon. Nick Howard, who runs the Castle Howard Estate.

Will food be available?

There’ll be plenty of food and drink over at the Le Creuset Kitchen Theatre. Hosted by local legend Brian Turner, this is a must see with a host of celebrity chefs dishing up some culinary inspiration.

In addition, the Graze Inn, an all-new food and entertainment experience, offers a summertime bar, stocked with refreshing drinks and a stage packed with local musicians, comedians and entertainers as well as a selection of artisan food producers for visitors to enjoy.

Alternatively, why not enjoy a picnic in the National Trust Acre or a pint of Wainwright at The Craven Arms?

The show features a wide range of displays from animals to bikes

What about farming?

The Farmyard and Farming in Action Areas will both educate and entertain with farmyard animals and impressive machinery on display, while the National Trust Theatre will feature discussions and debates from the likes of Ray Mears, JB Gill, Carol Klein, Blue Peter’s Lindsey Russell and Hannah Cockroft.

What else?

Other highlights include the National Trust’s 50 Things Woodland: the perfect place for little ones to experience the fun that can be had in the great outdoors with tree climbing, den building, bug watching and much more.

How do you get to Castle Howard?

The estate is just 30 miles to the west of Scarborough and is well signposted from the A64 which connects Scarborough to York and beyond. The postcode is YO60 7DA.

What are the opening times of the event?

Thursday 15 - Saturday 17 August

8:30 - 18:30

Sunday 18 August

8:30 - 17:30

The show offers a great opportunity to relax with friends

What time should I arrive?

Visitors are advised to arrive before the doors open to allow time to avoid traffic, park and make their way to the entrance.



Is there parking at Castle Howard?

Yes. You may pre-book your car parking ticket whilst booking your entrance ticket. Pre-booked car parking is £3 per car. Car parking on the day is also £3 per car.



Forward Parking

Park closer to the entrance. There are a limited number of official priority parking spaces available for £8 on a first-come, first served basis.

What time do the car parks open?

All car parks will be open from 07:00. Follow AA event signage and traffic management staff on your way into the show to be directed to the car parking sites.

Are there any age restrictions?

Children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by a full paying adult, those aged four and under will not require a ticket.

Are dogs allowed?

Countryfile asks that you remain as considerate as possible to your fellow visitors who may not love your dog as much as you, and that you keep them under control. Ensure you bring bags to dispose of your dog’s waste. Dogs must be kept on a lead at all times. A maximum of two dogs per person is allowed. Guide assistance and support dogs are welcome at the event.

Will tickets allow visitors access to Castle Howard?

Countryfile Live tickets will not permit visitors entry to Castle Howard and people will need to purchase a separate ticket.

Are there cash points available on site?

There will be a number of cash points positioned around the event site. They will be clearly signposted and marked in the event show guide and on the map.

Is there Wifi?

There are Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the show available to visitors, as well as 3G and 4G coverage subject to individual network providers

Are there baby changing facilities and a children’s crèche?

There will be a number of baby changing facilities positioned around the event site, including a dedicated family lounge for feeding mothers. All will be clearly signposted and marked in the event guide.

There will not be a dedicated children's crèche.

Is there camping?

Yes, the Caravan and Motorhome Club will provide visitors with the chance to camp within the grounds of the Castle Howard estate.

How do I get tickets?

For further information and to book tickets, visit the Countryfile Live website at www.countryfilelive.com