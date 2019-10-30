Theatre company brings A Christmas Carol to life with music and puppets at Scarborough Town Hall

The Christmas Spirits are alive as the Life and Limb Puppetry and award-winning Theatre Space North East return with the timeless Dickensian tale; A Christmas Carol.

Featuring stunning, larger than life puppetry, atmospheric live music, mischievous sprites and a sprinkling of ghoulish Christmas cheer, it promises to be a festive family night out like no other.

The production is at Scarborough Town Hall on Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15, daily at 6pm and 8pm.

The show is a mix of traditional storytelling and quirky staging and will plunge audiences into the heart of Dickensian London as beloved characters interact with theatre goers and their puppet friends.

The tale of greed, poverty and the everlasting hope that comes from a good helping of Christmas spirit has delighted the public since the 1800s and the team behind the show have plenty of surprises up their sleeves to bring the classic story to life.

Tickets: www.arctix.co.uk

General Admission costs £16 (plus fees) with concessions for under 16s, OAPs, emergency services personnel and students with valid ID priced at £13 (plus fees).