VIDEO: Meet the cast of Fame - The Musical who are heading to Bridlington

One of Britain's top soul singers and a star of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here are among the cast of Fame - The Musical, which comes to Bridlington Spa later this year.



The line-up for the show, which celebrates the pop culture of the 1980s, has been announced.



Mica Paris, who will play Miss Sherman, is one of the UK’s most respected female singers with top 10 hit singles and albums worldwide spanning her 30 year career.



She has appeared as a broadcaster and presenter on shows including BBC 1’s What Not To Wear and is also a regular guest on ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women, as well as being a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Meet the cast of Fame - The Musical

Mica said: "The movie Fame was a big favourite of mine because it really was the first glimpse of what the beginning process of becoming trained artist entailed - I’m so happy to be in the musical."

Jorgie Porter, best known for playing Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, is also joining the show.

She appeared in I'm A Celebrity in 2015, finishing fifth, was a finalist in Dancing On Ice, and her credits also include the remake of Are You Being Served.

She said: ‘I am so excited to be making my stage debut playing Iris Kelly in Fame. The musical is one of my favourite ever films.

Mica Paris

"I've not had a chance to perform ballet for a long time, it's what I originally trained in - so I'm looking forward to getting my ballet shoes on."

They will be joined by Keith Jack, runner-up on BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

The musical arrives in Bridlington from October 15-20 as part of its nationwide tour.

Tickets are on sale now at bridspa.com, or from the box office on 678258.

Keith Jack