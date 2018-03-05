Treading the boards for first time at Spotlight

The curtain came up on a new theatre group for children at the weekend - and the reviews are glowing.

West End star Catherine Terry, who now lives in East yorkshire, has launched the club for budding actors at the Spotlight Theatre.

Around 20 youngsters, aged seven to 13, pick up tips of the trade from Catherine, who has performed around the world.

She said: “It was smashing. We had a really, really good morning and the kids seemed to love it.

“Every single one of them has signed up for the next six weeks. They had a ball.

“We did lots of ‘getting to know you’ games and ice-breakers so the kids could lose their inhibitions.

“Then we had physical and facial warm-ups, vocal warm-ups and breathing exercises, before moving on to theatrical games using imagination.”

Youngsters will also learn about terms used in productions and have a backstage tour of the Spotlight.

“The plan is that we will move on to learn some excerpts from musicals, songs, dances and scripts, and at the end of the six-weeks, we will show parents what the children have achieved.

“For some of them, it was completely new, while others have been in shows at the Spotlight and the Spa and been at dance classes for years.

“But it was great to see how they all interacted and the buzz I got from the feedback afterwards was lovely, so thank you to the Spotlight.”