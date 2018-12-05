Spotlight Theatre brings festive cheer to West Street residents

The Spotlight Theatre brought the community of West Street together, spreading some festive cheer after a difficult couple of months for residents.

After the disruption caused by the major fire at the Londesborough Hotel and the bomb scare which saw the area evacuated for several hours last month, the theatre decided to put on a special event to put smiles on faces.

West Street residents were invited to the theatre

On Monday, residents were invited to a free carol concert at the theatre, featuring Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band, with mince pies and gifts for children.

Theatre chairman Mike Sheldon said: “It was a really, really good night and everybody enjoyed it. It was nice that we could do it for the community and the residents were very appreciative. It was a lovely, lovely evening.”