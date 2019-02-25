Rosie Jones joins Alan Carr, Jimmy Carr and Sir Lenny Henry at Comic Relief Spectacular

Bridlington’s rising star Rosie Jones will be joining some of the biggest names in comedy on the line-up for a huge event for Comic Relief this week.

She will be appearing alongside Alan Carr, Jimmy Carr, John Bishop, Katherine Ryan, Kerry Godliman, Sir Lenny Henry, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Russell Howard at The SSE Arena at Wembley.

We interviewed Rosie last year.



The one-off show is called Spectacular and takes place on Thursday evening.

Alan Carr, who will appear on the night, said: “The excitement really is building as we get ready to come together for the Comic Relief Spectacular.

“It’s already such a great line up and I was absolutely thrilled to announce that the incredibly talented Kerry Godliman and rising star of comedy, Rosie Jones, are going to be joining us. I know it’s going to be such a fun night.”

Rosie went to Headlands School and after five years working behind the scenes in TV, is now a full-time writer, comedian and actor.

Her Edinburgh Festval shows have won rave reviews and she recently appeared on The Last Leg on Channel Four.