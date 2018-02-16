REVIEW: Milkshake! Live - The Magic Story Book at the Scarborough Spa

Milkshake! Live came to Scarborough this week, promising a magical afternoon of entertainment for the audience, and they did not disappoint their young fans.

My youngest daughter, aged seven, accompanied me to the show on a wet and windy Thursday at Scarborough Spa, as did my two-year-old grandson, and both had their own favourites who they were looking out for during the production.

A sizeable crowd gathered, and they were entertained for the best part of 90 minutes by Milkshake! favourites such as Fireman Sam, Noddy and Little Princess as Milkshake! Monkey and presenters Olivia and Amy took the audience on a journey through the world's favourite fairy tales.

Milkshake! Monkey was determined to become a prince and waded through these fairy tales trying to find his ideal role, and he bumped into an array of helpers, from Fireman Sam assisting when an emergency afflicted the characters of Dick Whittington, to Bob the Builder helping the Three Little Pigs to get their house in order.

My grandson loved every minute of the show, particularly the actions, singing and dancing which accompanied the show, bouncing up and down through the songs and waving to his favourite characters, including Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, and Fireman Sam.

The fairy-tales seemed to appeal more to my daughter than the Milkshake! characters, though she did admit to being a big fan of Shimmer and Shine!

The enthusiastic presenters were very engaging and kept the young audience entertained throughout by playing their own roles in the fairy-tales, the fans seemed enchanted by the whole show and they headed back into the gloomy February early evening with a spring in their step and a smile on their faces.